British American Tobacco Bangladesh recognised as top employer in 2023

The Top Employers Institute is the global authority that recognises excellence in people practices.
Since its inception in 1991, the institute has assessed over 2,050 organisations across 121 countries for accelerating the impact of people’s strategies to enrich the world of work.
BAT Bangladesh was assessed across multiple aspects, such as robust business and people strategy, career and growth opportunities, simplification, employee well-being and benefits, and employer branding, said a media statement Thursday.
Saad Jashim, head of human resources at BAT Bangladesh, said: “Our focus has always been on driving high performance and developing our next generation of leaders by valuing their diverse strengths and creating a culture of inclusion and well-being.”