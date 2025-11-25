Banglalink partners with ZTE to enhance digital services for customers

Banglalink has taken a major step toward enriching the daily digital experience of millions of Bangladeshis through a renewed strategic investment with ZTE.

The initiative focuses on enhancing how people experience Banglalink’s digital services in their everyday moments. It reinforces Banglalink’s customer-first promise by delivering more diverse digital services, stronger indoor performance, and smarter AI-driven optimisation across its expanding digital ecosystem.

The signing ceremony took place on 23 November 2025 at Banglalink’s Headquarters and was attended by senior representatives from both organisations.

Through this strengthened collaboration, Banglalink is upgrading priority sites in Dhaka with next-generation, energy-efficient technologies to improve coverage quality, enhance overall service experience, and prepare for upcoming spectrum opportunities.