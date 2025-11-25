Banglalink partners with ZTE to enhance digital services for customers
Banglalink has taken a major step toward enriching the daily digital experience of millions of Bangladeshis through a renewed strategic investment with ZTE.
The initiative focuses on enhancing how people experience Banglalink’s digital services in their everyday moments. It reinforces Banglalink’s customer-first promise by delivering more diverse digital services, stronger indoor performance, and smarter AI-driven optimisation across its expanding digital ecosystem.
The signing ceremony took place on 23 November 2025 at Banglalink’s Headquarters and was attended by senior representatives from both organisations.
Through this strengthened collaboration, Banglalink is upgrading priority sites in Dhaka with next-generation, energy-efficient technologies to improve coverage quality, enhance overall service experience, and prepare for upcoming spectrum opportunities.
Johan Buse, chief executive officer of Banglalink, said, “Digital services are now at the heart of people’s everyday lives, shaping how they connect, learn, and create. Our goal is simple: give customers better digital experiences everywhere and every minute through MyBL, Toffee, RYZE, and our growing digital ecosystem. This renewed investment with ZTE strengthens the foundation of a digital experience that truly cares for people. It reflects our ambition to grow into a full digital conglomerate that not only connects the nation but enriches lives with meaningful and reliable digital services throughout the day.”
Liao Hui, managing director, ZTE Global Office for VEON, said, “ZTE and Banglalink are strengthening the strategic cooperation and partnership to modernise and enhance the Radio Access Network in Dhaka region of Bangladesh. Leveraging ZTE's cutting-edge technologies such as innovative, green and AI-based solution, the initiative will solidify the foundation of Banglalink's network infrastructure. This supports VEON Group and Banglalink in executing the ‘Digital Operator’ strategy in the country, aiming to elevate the digital life experience for the people of Bangladesh.”