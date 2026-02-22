Exclusive Ramadan dining at The Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka
As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, The Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka in partnership with Bank Asia PLC invite guests to embark on an unparalleled journey, offering a luxurious array of authentic local, Mediterranean, Arabic and sub-continental cuisine, reports a press release.
These two esteemed hotels present an extraordinary month-long Ramadan buffet, carefully crafted to enrich the spirit of togetherness and celebration by their Internationally Experienced Chefs - Rimoun Obaid, Swapan Rozario, Hiromi Yonekawa & Sait Dursan.
At The Westin Dhaka, guests can indulge in an elaborate feast at Seasonal Tastes, where a fusion of Mediterranean and Arabic flavors awaits. Highlights include Lobster Kebab, Grilled Salmon, Premium Lamb Shank, Arabic Kabsa, Dhakaiya Handi Gosht, Slow Cooked Oxtail Stew and delectable desserts such as Turkish Tulumba, Pistachio Baklava and Live knafeh.
Simultaneously, The Garden Kitchen at Sheraton Dhaka, the guests will be treated to an exquisite selection of local delicacies and international favorites, including Peshwari Beef Nalli Nehari, Variety of Turkish Kebab, Beef Handi Gosht, Lamb Ouzi, Seafood Paella and a variety of famous kebabs from Old Dhaka and more signature Sheraton specialties that capture the true essence of Ramadan like Authentic Turkish Baklavas including Sobiyet and Cold Milk Baklava, alongside Katayef Kashta and Mushabak Halabi and many more.
Buffet Iftar & dinner Pricing:
The Westin Dhaka: Tk 11,990
Sheraton Dhaka: Tk 12,990
For those seeking the serenity of Suhoor (Sehri), Seasonal Tastes and The Garden Kitchen will open their doors on Thursday, Fridays and the nights before government holidays, offering a sumptuous Buffet Suhoor (Sehri) at:
The Westin Dhaka: Tk 6,990
Sheraton Dhaka: Tk 7,990
Guests can take advantage of exciting offers, including Buy 1 Get 1 (B1G1) with selected cards from over 21 banks, Buy 1 Get 2 (B1G2) with Islami Bank, Mercentile Bank, NCC Bank and Jamuna Bank Ltd and Buy 1 Get 3 (B1G3) with selected cards from Bank Asia, Dutch Bangla Bank, NCC Bank, NRB Bank, Trust Bank Limited, Brac Bank (Only on Firday) and Mercentile Bank Ltd (16 Ramadan onwards).
As an exclusive offer, Bank Asia is offering a Buy 1 Get 3 (B1G3) promotion on Iftar followed by dinner and Suhoor (Sehri) throughout the month for its cardholders only at The Westin Dhaka & Sheraton Dhaka.
To elevate the Ramadan dining experience, lucky diners at Seasonal Tastes will have the chance to win an exciting return air ticket from Novoair, and diners at The Garden Kitchen will have the opportunity to win return air tickets from both Air Arabia and Novoair.
Exclusive Iftar boxes & takeaway specialties
For those preferring an intimate dining experience at home, The Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka offer premium iftar boxes in three categories:
The Westin Dhaka: Platinum (Tk 11,990), Gold (Tk 8,990), Silver (Tk 7,990)
Sheraton Dhaka: Luxury (Tk 12,990), Premium (Tk 9,490), Classic (Tk 8,490)
Additionally, traditional Ramadan specialties such as Shahi Haleem and Jalebi will be available for pickup at both hotels.
Exclusive banquet offers for Iftar, dinner & Suhoor (Sehri) events
For those looking to host grand Iftar, dinner, and Suhoor (Sehri) events, The Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka offer versatile banquet venues catering to both intimate gatherings and large-scale celebrations.
Sheraton Dhaka’s elegant Grand Ballroom and annex area can accommodate over 1,000 guests, making it the largest banquet space in the diplomatic zone.
Join us in celebrating the spirit of Ramadan with a dining experience that transcends borders and cultures.
Book your tables now and create cherished moments with family and friends at The Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka.
For reservations and more information:
The Westin Dhaka: +880 2222 291988
Sheraton Dhaka: +880 9638 868686