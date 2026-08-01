Shu Xiong appointed as president and managing director of Chevron Bangladesh

Shu Xiong has been appointed as the president and managing director of Chevron Bangladesh, commencing her position on 1 August, 2026, reports a press release. Shu succeeds Eric M Walker, who served Chevron Bangladesh for the last six years.

Shu most recently served as managing director of Chevron’s China Business Unit, where she led the company’s upstream business and energy value-chain activities and built strong partnerships across multiple joint venture operations.