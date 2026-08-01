Shu Xiong appointed as president and managing director of Chevron Bangladesh
Shu Xiong has been appointed as the president and managing director of Chevron Bangladesh, commencing her position on 1 August, 2026, reports a press release. Shu succeeds Eric M Walker, who served Chevron Bangladesh for the last six years.
Shu most recently served as managing director of Chevron’s China Business Unit, where she led the company’s upstream business and energy value-chain activities and built strong partnerships across multiple joint venture operations.
Since joining Chevron in 2007, Shu has held senior leadership roles across strategy, forecasting, trading, operations and planning, advising executives, supporting investment decisions, developing commercial opportunities and managing key partner and market relationships. Shu holds an MBA from Stanford University and a BBA in Finance from the University of Houston.
Commenting on her appointment, Shu said: “I am excited to join the Bangladesh team, and I look forward to building on our 30-year partnership with the Government of Bangladesh and Petrobangla."
"I am committed to deepening that relationship to support the nation’s energy needs today and into the future, while benefiting our local communities through our investment in education, health and economic development programs. My family and I are excited to make Bangladesh our home,” she added.