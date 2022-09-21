Samsung Bangladesh unveils new B Series TV line-up

Innovation and improvisation according to the consumers' convenience have been a specialty of Samsung Consumer Electronics Bangladesh since its inception.
Now, the company is taking a step further by bringing the next-generation B Series TV range featuring state-of-art Neo QLED and QLED television models.
The new series comprises of various models under different segments, namely: Neo QLED 8K models QN900B (85-inch) and QN800B (75-inch); QLED 4K TV models Q70B (75-inch, 65-inch and 55-inch) and Q60B (75-inch, 65-inch and 55-inch); Lifestyle TV models Frame (55”) & Serif (50”), Dynamic Crystal UHD 4K model BU8000 (85-inch, 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, 50-inch and 43-inch).
Core features of the televisions include Motion Xcelerator, Dynamic Crystal Color, Built-in IoT Hub and Multiple Voice Assistant, along with other unique offerings like Quantum Matrix Technology Pro (Quantum Mini LED); shape adaptive light control; Neural Quantum Processor 8K with Real depth enhancer; Eyecomfort Mode; Quantum HDR 64x; Dolby Atmos; OTS Pro with 3 Layer; Q symphony; SpaceFit sound; Smart Hub; Bixby Voice Assistant; Infinity Screen; Solarcell Remote and many more (subject to specific model).
With such development of core features and integration of technologies, Samsung’s new B Series TV line-up is all set to elevate consumers ever-evolving lifestyles!
On this occasion, Shahriar Bin Lutfor, director and head of business, Samsung Consumer Electronics, said, “Throughout the years, Samsung has incorporated ground-breaking technologies with out-of-the-box ideas to curate the best TV experience for everyone. Meeting a wider range of customer demands has been a top priority for Samsung. The latest B Series televisions feature our newest innovations that will help transform consumers’ visual experience within households”.