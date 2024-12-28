vivo X200 flagship debuts in Bangladesh
vivo has launched its latest flagship, the X200, in Bangladesh, elevating its smartphone offering with advanced ZEISS telephoto capabilities, a powerful battery, and a sleek design, said a press release.
This new model sets a high standard in premium smartphone technology.
The X200’s camera system features a 50 MP ultra-clear sensor paired with a ZEISS telephoto camera, providing professional-level photography and videography.
The Telephoto Macro mode offers 20x zoom for capturing fine details, while the Telephoto Portrait mode, combined with ZEISS optics, creates stunning, lifelike portraits.
Additional features such as HyperZoom, Super Landscape Mode, and ZEISS Cinematic Portrait Video enhance the user’s creative potential.
ZEISS T* Coating eliminates glare and reflections, ensuring vivid, clear images, and the ZEISS Multifocal Portrait feature covers focal lengths from 3mm to 100mm for versatile professional-quality shots.
Beyond photography, the vivo X200 boasts the powerful 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage, delivering seamless multitasking and performance.
The 5,800mAh BlueVolt battery guarantees reliability even in extreme temperatures as low as -20°C, while AI Erase and AI Note Assist improve productivity.
The 6.67-inch ZEISS Master Colour display, with 4,500 nits peak brightness, ensures clear visibility in any light, while its quad-curved design and premium metallic finish give it an elegant look.
With IP68 and IP69 ratings, the X200 is protected against dust and water. Funtouch OS 15 ensures a smooth, secure experience.
Available in Natural Green and Cosmos Black, the vivo X200 is priced at Tk 139,999. Customers can pre-order the smartphone now and enjoy a range of exciting gifts and offers.