Daraz Bangladesh launches Fast Delivery nationwide
Daraz Bangladesh, the country's leading online shopping destination, today, Friday announced the launch of Fast Delivery nationwide, a new service designed to get eligible products to customers faster, at no additional cost to buyers or sellers.
Rolling out nationwide from today, Fast Delivery is part of Daraz's continued efforts to make online shopping faster, more convenient and reliable for customers while supporting the growth of Bangladesh's e-commerce sector.
Products carrying the Fast Delivery tag will come from sellers who have consistently demonstrated strong fulfilment and delivery performance, helping customers identify products that can be delivered quickly and reliably.
At launch, nearly 50,000 products across Lifestyle, FMCG (Groceries), Electronics and Fashion will qualify for Fast Delivery, supported by more than 2,500 sellers across Bangladesh who already meet the programme's performance standards.
Daraz has invested in strengthening its logistics capabilities across the country to support faster fulfilment while keeping the service free of additional charges for both buyers and sellers.
“Customers today expect online shopping to keep pace with their lives, and Fast Delivery is our response to that expectation,” said Kamrul Hasan, Chief Commercial Officer, Daraz Bangladesh.
“This launch is more than a service upgrade. It is about making delivery speed more reliable for customers while giving sellers another way to compete in a fast-growing e-commerce market. By investing in our logistics capabilities, we are making it easier for customers to shop with confidence and for sellers to serve them better,” he added.
From today, Fast Delivery will be visible throughout the shopping journey, with a dedicated tag on product pages and a new search filter that allows shoppers to browse qualifying products. The service will carry no additional tag fees, commissions or buyer surcharges beyond the usual checkout price. For sellers, qualifying for Fast Delivery also provides an opportunity to highlight their strong fulfilment performance and offer customers a faster delivery experience.
“Knowing that my store qualifies for Fast Delivery means customers can have more confidence that their orders will reach them faster,” said Noman Ali, a Dhaka-based seller on Daraz. “For a small business like mine, that trust is very important. A good delivery experience can make a customer choose your store again the next time they shop.”
As Bangladesh's leading e-commerce platform, Daraz continues to invest in technology, logistics and seller enablement to make online shopping more accessible, reliable and convenient for millions of customers across the country.
For more information about Daraz Bangladesh's Fast Delivery service, please visit website or browse the Daraz app.