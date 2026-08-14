Daraz Bangladesh launches Fast Delivery nationwide

Products carrying the Fast Delivery tag will come from sellers who have consistently demonstrated strong fulfilment and delivery performance, helping customers identify products that can be delivered quickly and reliably.

At launch, nearly 50,000 products across Lifestyle, FMCG (Groceries), Electronics and Fashion will qualify for Fast Delivery, supported by more than 2,500 sellers across Bangladesh who already meet the programme's performance standards.

Daraz has invested in strengthening its logistics capabilities across the country to support faster fulfilment while keeping the service free of additional charges for both buyers and sellers.