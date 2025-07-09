Flight Expert announces partnership with Saudi tourism authority

Flight Expert, Bangladesh’s leading online travel platform, has officially partnered with the Saudi Tourism Authority, marking a significant milestone in its mission to make international travel more accessible and seamless for Bangladeshi travelers.

This partnership has opened a new gateway for millions of Bangladeshi tourists to explore Saudi Arabia with greater ease, affordability, and well-planned experiences, a media release said.

Each year, approximately 2 to 2.5 million travelers from Bangladesh visit Saudi Arabia, the majority for religious purposes such as Umrah and Hajj, while many others travel for work, business, or to visit family.