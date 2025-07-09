Flight Expert announces partnership with Saudi tourism authority
Flight Expert, Bangladesh’s leading online travel platform, has officially partnered with the Saudi Tourism Authority, marking a significant milestone in its mission to make international travel more accessible and seamless for Bangladeshi travelers.
This partnership has opened a new gateway for millions of Bangladeshi tourists to explore Saudi Arabia with greater ease, affordability, and well-planned experiences, a media release said.
Each year, approximately 2 to 2.5 million travelers from Bangladesh visit Saudi Arabia, the majority for religious purposes such as Umrah and Hajj, while many others travel for work, business, or to visit family.
From the sacred pilgrimage of Makkah and Madinah to adventure-filled trips across cities like Abha, Riyadh, and Jeddah, every journey will now be supported by Flight Expert’s expert guidance, exclusive packages, and 24/7 customer service.
This partnership, Flight Expert hopes, will not only enhance the overall experience for this large group of travelers but also contribute meaningfully to the broader development of Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector.
Flight Expert is now working directly with the Saudi Tourism Authority to streamline every step of the travel journey, from visa processing, flight bookings, hotel accommodations, to local activities.
The initiative also seeks to address common challenges faced by travelers, including lack of information, hidden costs, and language barriers.
With this collaboration, travelers can now access exclusive offers and super saver deals on flights and hotels to Saudi Arabia, making their journeys more convenient and cost-effective.
As part of the partnership, Flight Expert will soon launch a dedicated “'Saudi Tourism'” section on its website.
This special section will allow tourists to explore and book various experiences in advance, including visits to religious landmarks, cultural events, concerts, festivals, and adventure activities across the Kingdom.
Both Flight Expert and the Saudi Tourism Authority are working together to present Saudi Arabia as a welcoming destination for everyone, regardless of religion, culture, or background.
Today, Saudi Arabia is open to the world, offering a unique blend of hospitality, tradition, and modernity that creates truly unforgettable travel experiences.
Speaking about this, Flight Expert founder and CEO Salman Bin Rashid Shah Sayeem said, “'From the beginning, our goal has been to make international travel simple, reliable, and enjoyable for Bangladeshi travelers. This partnership with the Saudi Tourism Authority brings that vision one step closer to reality.”
“Today, Saudi Arabia is not just a religious destination; it’s a land of rich culture, warm hospitality, and striking landscapes, offering something for every kind of traveler,” he added.
“This collaboration has come at a time when Saudi Arabia is becoming more open and inclusive on a global scale. We are proud to be part of this journey, and we believe Bangladeshi travelers will embrace this new Saudi experience with enthusiasm,” he expressed.
According to Flight Expert, this partnership is not just a business development, it is a cultural bridge that will bring Bangladeshi travelers closer to the heritage, hospitality, and hidden wonders of Saudi Arabia.