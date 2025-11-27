AkijBashir Group showcases industry leadership at Ceramic Expo Bangladesh

AkijBashir Group reaffirmed its leadership in Bangladesh’s ceramics industry through a powerful presence at Ceramic Expo Bangladesh 2025, where it showcased the innovation and excellence of its flagship brands - Akij Ceramics, ROSA, Aura, and Akij Tableware.

As the Platinum Sponsor for the fourth consecutive year, the Group demonstrated its scale, product diversity, and commitment to shaping the future of the ceramic, sanitaryware, and tableware sectors, said a press release.