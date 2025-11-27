AkijBashir Group showcases industry leadership at Ceramic Expo Bangladesh
AkijBashir Group reaffirmed its leadership in Bangladesh’s ceramics industry through a powerful presence at Ceramic Expo Bangladesh 2025, where it showcased the innovation and excellence of its flagship brands - Akij Ceramics, ROSA, Aura, and Akij Tableware.
As the Platinum Sponsor for the fourth consecutive year, the Group demonstrated its scale, product diversity, and commitment to shaping the future of the ceramic, sanitaryware, and tableware sectors, said a press release.
Ceramic Expo Bangladesh, the country’s leading international ceramic exhibition, hosts over 300 global brands from 25 countries, creating a significant platform for collaboration, technology exchange, and investment opportunities.
Held at ICCB from 27 to 30 November, the expo highlights Bangladesh’s growing capabilities as an emerging hub for ceramic manufacturing and innovation.
2025 edition was inaugurated on 27 November by Sk Bashir Uddin, Advisor, Ministry of Commerce, in the presence of senior BCMEA leaders, including President Moynul Islam, Senior Vice Presidents Md Mamunur Rashid and Abdul Hakim, and General Secretary Irfan Uddin. The event remains open to all visitors daily from 10 AM to 6 PM at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB).
AkijBashir Group pavilion – A showcase of innovation
Akij Ceramics displayed a curated lineup of its latest innovations, including Panora Plank, GRYPTILE, Sierra, Diamond Glaze, Super Rocker, and DDG. The brand also previewed upcoming collections such as Fossil, Metallic Rocker, Micro Matt, Metal Sugar, and Matt Glucid in expanded sizes like 30x90 cm and 120x240 cm. The offerings reflected advanced surface technology and the brand’s dedication to design excellence.
ROSA presented a preview of its upcoming premium water closets and wash basins, alongside a selection of its most popular sanitaryware designs. The showcase emphasized elevated aesthetics, enhanced functionality, and the brand’s ongoing commitment to user-centric innovation.
Akij Tableware highlighted new designs with refined silhouettes and contemporary serving styles. The collection blended visual elegance with durability, offering modern dining solutions suitable for both homes and hospitality environments.
AkijBashir Group’s strong presence at Ceramic Expo Bangladesh 2025 reinforces its leadership in tiles, sanitaryware, and tableware. With continuous innovation and future-ready product lines, the Group remains committed to setting industry benchmarks and supporting Bangladesh’s next phase of growth.