9 Seeds For The Future 2022, Bangladesh winners to visit Thailand

Minister Mustafa Jabbar said, “We need to explore the STEM fields and equip our next generation with advanced ICT knowledge. Through such programs, we are walking towards that goal. I find Seeds for the Future to be very inspiring, and I am sure our students feel the same way too. I applaud Huawei for carrying out this initiative and congratulate the winners for their participation.”

Beatrice Kaldun, Head of the office and UNESCO Representative to Bangladesh, said, “Huawei is creating such a wonderful opportunity for the youth to learn and inspire others to learn. I truly believe that lessons learnt from participating in this program will help the participants in their future endeavors, which will in turn, be beneficial for the society and the country’s growth.”

Yue Liwen, of the Chinese embassy, said at the event, “Huawei believes in collaborative effort and empowerment of the ecosystem. Since the youth are a very important part of this ecosystem, Huawei is committed to improving the digital skills of the youth across the globe.” He added, “Seeds For The Future is such a program that has been successfully nurturing students of different universities and helping them to obtain industry-oriented knowledge. The Chinese embassy also has been dedicated to helping develop young talents of Bangladesh. Every year we provide China govt scholarships, provincial scholarships, university scholarships, and Confucius scholarships. We hope, with this kind of effort from the embassy and the companies like Huawei, will help the realization of Digital Bangladesh as well as Smart Bangladesh.”