bti hosts corporate summit 2026
Building technology & ideas ltd. (bti) hosted its “Annual Corporate Summit 2026” recently at the Banquet Hall of Kurmitola Golf Club, bringing together the company’s top management & team members for an engaging day of reflection, collaboration, and forward-looking discussions, reports a press release. This year’s theme was “Moving Forward Together”.
The summit served as an important platform to reflect on bti’s journey, recognise its achievements, exchange ideas, and strengthen the collective vision guiding the organisation towards the future. The gathering also reinforced the significance of individual contributions and collective responsibility in driving the company towards its strategic goals.
With a legacy spanning over four decades, bti has continued to evolve through its commitment to innovation, quality, and customer-centricity.
The event concluded on a note of appreciation and optimism, acknowledging the contributions of everyone who continues to shape bti's journey. More than just a corporate gathering, the summit reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to growing together, embracing new possibilities, and pursuing excellence through collective effort.