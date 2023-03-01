Underprivileged children get free books through bKash’s infinitive in Teknaf

Books collected in the Ekushey Book Fair were distributed to the underprivileged children of Teknaf through Prothom Alo Trust, as part of bKash’s continuous initiative to donate books, said a press release.

The collected books were distributed to the students of Alor Pathshala, established in the village of Domdomia of Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar, which is run by Prothom Alo Trust, on Monday.