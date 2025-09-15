Munafa joins FasterCapital LaunchUp Program to accelerate digital transformation for Bangladesh’s small businesses

Munafa, a Bangladesh-based fintech startup, and FasterCapital announced a strategic partnership through the LaunchUp accelerator program in June this year, according to a press release.

The partnership aims to empower 7 million small businesses across Bangladesh by providing a free, AI-powered digital platform that offers invoicing, payment processing, and cash flow forecasting tools. It will also accelerate Munafa’s product development, market entry, and scale, with plans to expand across emerging markets.