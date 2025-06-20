Discount, cash back on medicine, test on bKash payment

Honouring the Father's Day, to ensure father's care, customers can get discounts and cashbacks on medicine purchase, medical tests and health check-ups through bKash payments at specific pharmacies, diagnostic centres and hospitals. Additionally, they can get cashback on purchasing Life and Health Insurance plans for their fathers from the bKash app.

A father is a symbol of strength, always there like a shadow through every stage of life. As they get older, their need for care grows, from buying medicines and arranging regular medical tests to managing hospital costs and health insurance; timely attention to these matters can bring them immense comfort.

To purchase medicine for them through bKash payment, one can avail a daily 5 per cent discount, maximum of Tk 25, for a total of four times during the campaign period till 31 July, 2025. Medicines can be purchased with this offer from nearly three thousand pharmacies nationwide, including Lazz Pharma, Tamanna Pharmacy, AKS Pharmacy, etc.