Ambassador of Brazil visits Eskayef Pharmaceuticals

The Ambassador of Brazil to Bangladesh, Joao Tabajara de Oliveira Junior, visited the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility of Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Limited at Tongi on 21 October 2020.
The ambassador was received by Simeen Rahman, Group CEO of Transcom Limited and Managing Director and CEO of Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
He visited various units of the Faraz Ayaaz Hossain Building where he was briefed about the world class technologies and operational excellence of the manufacturing facility.
During the visit, the ambassador was pleased to see the plant being established to the standards similar to that of the first world countries. He said, “The state-of-the-art manufacturing plant and its passionate professionals make Eskayef a world class company here in Bangladesh.The pharmaceutical industry is one of the most promising export industries in Bangladesh. Eskayef has all the potential to export generic pharmaceutical products to Brazil and other countries of the world.”
Eskayef’s initiative and far sighted vision for COVID management, especially the launching of Remdesivir, was highly appreciated by the ambassador.
Simeen Rahman said, “Bangladesh and the whole world is facing an unprecedented challenge due to the coronavirus pandemic. At Eskayef, we have a firm commitment to make every possible COVID-19 treatment available for the people of Bangladesh. We will serve the people to the best of our abilities in these crucial times.”
She said, “Eskayef’s core competency lies in manufacturing international standard sterile products. During the darkest time of the corona outbreak, when there was no effective drug to treat Covid patients, Eskayef launched the Remdesivir injection which has not only served the patients of Bangladesh but also many countries of the world”.
Eskayef’s manufacturing facility is approved by many global and stringent regulatory authorities including UK MHRA, EU GMP and TGA Australia.
Eskayef has recently become one of a few Asian companies to secure approval from the prestigious regulatory body European Union Good Manufacturing Practice (EU GMP) to produce anti-cancer drugs. The Oncology Manufacturing Facility of Eskayef Pharmaceuticals is the country's first entity that has secured approval from the EU GMP.
Eskayef has been manufacturing quality medicines for the past 30 years. After serving patients in Bangladesh, the company is exporting its products to 54 countries across Europe, North America, South America, Australia, Africa and Asia.