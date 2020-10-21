Ambassador of Brazil visits Eskayef Pharmaceuticals

He visited various units of the Faraz Ayaaz Hossain Building where he was briefed about the world class technologies and operational excellence of the manufacturing facility.

During the visit, the ambassador was pleased to see the plant being established to the standards similar to that of the first world countries. He said, “The state-of-the-art manufacturing plant and its passionate professionals make Eskayef a world class company here in Bangladesh.The pharmaceutical industry is one of the most promising export industries in Bangladesh. Eskayef has all the potential to export generic pharmaceutical products to Brazil and other countries of the world.”

Eskayef’s initiative and far sighted vision for COVID management, especially the launching of Remdesivir, was highly appreciated by the ambassador.

Simeen Rahman said, “Bangladesh and the whole world is facing an unprecedented challenge due to the coronavirus pandemic. At Eskayef, we have a firm commitment to make every possible COVID-19 treatment available for the people of Bangladesh. We will serve the people to the best of our abilities in these crucial times.”