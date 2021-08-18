Anwar Group chairman Anwar Hossain passes away

He had been suffering from dementia and various old age complications for a long time.
Anwar Hossain has left behind four daughters and three sons.
The namaz-e-janaza of Anwar Hossain will be held at 10.30am on Thursday at Baitul Aman Jam-e-Masjid in Dhanmondi.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Tuesday night, the deceased’s elder son and Anwar Group’s managing director, Manwar Hossain, said his father will be buried on Thursday.
In 1968, he established Anwar Silk Mills and brought Mala Sari to the market. Anwar Group is now involved in production of various goods including textile, jute, cement, steel, banking, insurance, automobiles, housing, infrastructure, furniture and in providing services.
His youngest son Hossain Khaled is a former president of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce.