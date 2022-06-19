Apple store workers vote to form their first US union

A majority of employees at a US Apple store have voted to form a union, a first for the tech giant, which has so far tried to discourage unionizing attempts.

Of the 110 employees at the Towson, Maryland shop, 65 voted in favour and 33 against, according to a live count broadcast Saturday by the federal agency overseeing the vote.

The vote comes after a group of employees called AppleCORE (Coalition of Organized Retail Employees) campaigned for unionization.