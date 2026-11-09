ACI Motors becomes Great Wall Motor distributor in Bangladesh to market passenger vehicles
ACI Motors, a leading supplier of automobiles and agricultural machinery in Bangladesh, has been appointed the distributor of Chinese automobile manufacturer Great Wall Motor (GWM) in the country.
The two companies have signed an agreement in this regard. ACI Motors said this in a press release.
According to the release, the agreement was formally signed recently at GWM’s global headquarters in Baoding, China. Under the agreement, ACI Motors will market all types of GWM passenger vehicles in Bangladesh.
ACI Motors Managing Director Subrata Ranjan Das and Great Wall Motor Vice-President Andy signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.
ACI PLC Managing Director Arif Dowla, ACI Motors Business Director Asif Faisal Rumi, GWM Group CEO Mr Mu and Country Manager Tavi Chi, along with senior officials from both organisations, were present at the signing ceremony.
Under the agreement, ACI Motors will market vehicles from GWM brands such as Haval, Tank, Ora, Wey and Poer in Bangladesh. These include modern sport utility vehicles (SUVs), electric vehicles (EVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and premium-segment vehicles.
The press release said ACI Motors aims to make modern technology, advanced safety features, attractive designs and environment-friendly vehicles available to Bangladeshi customers through this partnership.