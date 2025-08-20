eduaid wins Outstanding Migration Service Provider award in Australia
eduaid Immigration Services has been awarded the Outstanding Migration Service Provider Award at the Australasian Entrepreneurs & Business Summit 2025, held at the RACV City Club in Melbourne, said a press release.
The annual summit brought together leading entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators from across Australia, New Zealand, and Asia, offering a premier platform for collaboration and recognition of business excellence.
eduaid stood out among multiple nominees for its exceptional track record in skilled and business migration services, proven client success stories, and unwavering commitment to value and integrity over the past 25 years.
"This award is a recognition of our dedication to helping people achieve their migration goals and build better futures for their families," said Kazi AHS Ahsan, Founder, Director and CEO of eduaid Immigration Services. "For over two decades, we’ve been committed to making migration easier, transparent, and successful. And this milestone only inspires us to serve our clients with even greater passion."
Notable guests at the summit included CEOs, founders, investors, and business leaders from across the region.
This recognition follows eduaid’s earlier accolade as the Best Migration Agent of the Year at the South Asian Entrepreneur Summit 2022 in Melbourne.
Founded in 2000, eduaid Immigration Services has helped thousands of clients migrate to destinations including Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, consistently delivering trusted solutions in skilled migration, business migration, and citizenship pathways.