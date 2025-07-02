Riaz Uddin made MD of 2 Summit Power companies

The release further said that Summit Meghnaghat-1 Power Company is a joint venture with Japan’s JERA (Japan’s Energy for a New Era) and Taiyo Life Insurance, while Summit Meghnaghat-2 Power Company involves partnerships with the United States-based General Electric (GE) and Japan’s JERA.

Riaz Uddin has been a key member of the Summit Group since 2011.

Prior to this new appointment, he served as CEO of Summit Meghnaghat-2 Power Company and as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of both Summit Meghnaghat-1 Power Company and Summit Bibiyana Power Company Limited (352 MW).