Riaz Uddin made MD of 2 Summit Power companies
Md. Riaz Uddin has been appointed as the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of two power companies under Summit Group, the leading private sector power producer in Bangladesh.
The two companies are - Summit Meghnaghat-1 Power Company Limited, a 337 MW combined cycle power plant, and Summit Meghnaghat-2 Power Company Limited, which operates a 583 MW combined cycle power plant, a press release issued by Summit on Tuesday said.
The release further said that Summit Meghnaghat-1 Power Company is a joint venture with Japan’s JERA (Japan’s Energy for a New Era) and Taiyo Life Insurance, while Summit Meghnaghat-2 Power Company involves partnerships with the United States-based General Electric (GE) and Japan’s JERA.
Riaz Uddin has been a key member of the Summit Group since 2011.
Prior to this new appointment, he served as CEO of Summit Meghnaghat-2 Power Company and as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of both Summit Meghnaghat-1 Power Company and Summit Bibiyana Power Company Limited (352 MW).
Riaz Uddin holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), obtained in 1992.
He later earned an MBA from Victoria University in Australia.
Riaz Uddin brings to the role nearly 32 years of extensive experience in implementing power generation projects, high-level stakeholder coordination, and leading power plant operations and maintenance.