Berger awards aspiring young BUET architects

Berger Paints Bangladesh organised a virtual award-giving ceremony, the Berger Award Programme for the students of architecture of BUET, in collaboration with the Department of Architecture of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).

In the ceremony, a total of 22 awardees from sessions 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 were rewarded in four categories. For 2016-2017 session, the Berger Travel Grant was rewarded to Humaira Binte Hannan, Fakiha Rifat Bushra, Anika Tasnia, Niloy Das and Arifuzzaman Tanvir. While the Berger Best Portfolio Award went to Md Tamjid Hasan Khan, Berger Promising Designer Award was given to Md Arafat Rahman Dewan and Berger Best Design Award was won by Saeda Ruaida Islam.