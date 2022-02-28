Berger awards aspiring young BUET architects

For 2017-2018 session, the Berger Travel Grant was rewarded to Amit Krishna Sarker, Md Yafiz Siddiqui and Sudipto Das. While the Berger Best Portfolio Award went to Shuzaul Islam, Berger Promising Designer Award was given to Nazifa Nawar Subha and Berger Best Design Award was won by Humayra Anan.
Rupali Chowdhury, managing director, Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd, professor Satya Prasad Majumder vice-chancellor, BUET, Md Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, senior general manager, Sales and Marketing of Berger were present during the awards programme.
Among others, Shayer Ghafur, Head, Department of Architecture, BUET, Catherine Daisy Gomes, professor, Department of Architecture, BUET, Ar Md Mizanur Rahman, assistant professor and member secretary of Berger Awards Programme, Department of Architecture, BUET, AKM Sadeque Nawaj, general manager of marketing, Berger, A M M Fazlur Rashid – head channel engagement, Berger, Shabbir Ahmad, Head, of project Prolinks & Berger Experience Zone, Mohammad Tariqul Islam, head-Prolinks, Berger, were also present.
As a part of its corporate social responsibility, Berger Paints introduced this initiative in 2007 in collaboration with the Department of Architecture, BUET, to assist the students of architecture by giving them a glimpse of the practical world and inspire them to go further into their studies.
Rupali Chowdhury, managing director, Berger, said, “With an array of activities, this initiative is targeted towards boosting confidence and inspiring the young architects by giving them a gist of practicality. We believe that this experience shall shape and groom the aspiring architects for a fulfilling professional life.”