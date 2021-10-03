Beximco Pharma acquires 54.6pc stake in Sanofi Bangladesh

The country’s leading manufacturer and exporter of medicine Beximco Pharmaceuticals has acquired a 54.6 per cent stake in Sanofi Bangladesh.

The acquisition is the biggest in Bangladesh’s pharmaceutical industry’s history.

A brief ceremony took place Thursday at a city hotel to mark the occasion.

Beximco Pharma managing director Nazmul Hassan MP, BCIC Chairman Shah Md Imdadul Haque, SM Alam, additional secretary at the Ministry of Industries, and senior officials from both companies attended the event.