‘bKash Map’ wins best innovation award

The awards, conferred by Bangladesh Innovation Conclave, recognise innovations and ideas that have been making people’s life easier.
This year, 18 innovations have been announced winners and 20 more received “honorable mentions,” said a media release on Wednesday.
Mohammad Azmal Huda, chief product and technology officer of bKash received the awards from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s private industry and investment affairs adviser Salman F. Rahman and Dhaka North City Corporation mayor Atiqul Islam.
The programme was held at a city hotel recently.
State minister for information and communication technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak was also present at the event.
bKash Map facilitates the customers to easily find the location of the nearest bKash agent, merchant and customer care centers.
By using the map, customers can seamlessly avail services from 300,000 agent points, 284 Customer Care centers and more than 260,000 merchant points across the country.
Customers can easily use the bKash map by tapping the bKash logo on the top right corner of the app's home screen. The logos of ‘Merchants’, ‘Agents’ and ‘Customer Care’ are found at the bottom of the map. Customers can see five nearby agent or customer care points by tapping on ‘Agents’ or ‘Customer Care’.
They can also get the directions through the ‘Show Route’ option of the selected merchant, agent or customer care point after tapping the ‘Show List’ button. Besides, one can see 10 nearby merchant points by tapping on ‘Merchants’.