bKash offers up to Tk150 cashback on first-time credit card bill payment

Customers paying Visa and AMEX credit card bills for the first time through bKash can get the opportunity of charge-free bill payment for a certain amount.

bKash is offering 1 per cent cashback on first-time bill payment of Visa and AMEX credit card throughout February.

Customers can avail up to Tk150 as cashback only once during the campaign. As a result, a customer can pay credit card bill up to Tk 15,000 without paying any additional charge.

The cashback will be sent to the customer’s bKash account within 2-3 working days, said a press release.