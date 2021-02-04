bKash offers up to Tk150 cashback on first-time credit card bill payment

Customers paying Visa and AMEX credit card bills for the first time through bKash can get the opportunity of charge-free bill payment for a certain amount.
bKash is offering 1 per cent cashback on first-time bill payment of Visa and AMEX credit card throughout February.
Customers can avail up to Tk150 as cashback only once during the campaign. As a result, a customer can pay credit card bill up to Tk 15,000 without paying any additional charge.
The cashback will be sent to the customer’s bKash account within 2-3 working days, said a press release.
To pay credit card bill, customer needs to select ‘Credit Card’ option after tapping ‘Pay Bill’ icon from the home screen of bKash app. In next steps, customer has to select ‘City Bank AMEX Credit Card Bill’ or ‘Visa Credit Card Bill’, then type the card number and amount of bill and finally enter bKash PIN to complete the bill payment process.
However, any amount of credit card bill can be paid in Bangladeshi Taka only.
Customers can know more about the cashback offer by visiting the website: https://www.bkash.com/paybill_new_user.