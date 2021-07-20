Local

bKash opens customer care centres in industrial belt

Prothom Alo English Desk
bKash has launched four new customer care centres in the country's labour-intensive areas – Gazipur, Savar and Chattogram’s Kalurghat, reports UNB.

With these four, bKash is now providing service to its customers from 279 customer care centres, and through hotline number 16247, live chat, support mail, Facebook and other channels.

New customer care centres at Bagher Bazar and Kashimpur of Gazipur, Hemayetpur of Savar and Kalurghat of Chattogram will make bKash services easier for the customers of these worker-intensive areas – namely, the workers who get salaries through bKash will be benefited.

Users can easily find nearby customer care centres spread across all 64 districts from "bKash Map" in the app anytime.

Usually, customers can get service at the centres from 9:00am to 7:00pm. But during this pandemic, the centres are open seven days a week, excluding public holidays, from 9am to 4pm.

However, few centres have slightly different schedules depending on the specific area.

