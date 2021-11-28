bKash to disburse Hindu Religious Welfare Trust allowances

Dilip Kumer Gosh, secretary of the Hindu Religious Welfare Trust and also the deputy secretary of the religious affairs ministry, and Ali Ahmmed, the chief commercial officer of bKash, were present at the signing ceremony.
Under the agreement, beneficiaries of the welfare trust will receive allowances, including stipends and donations to their bKash accounts and do not need to bear any fees to cash out the allowance.
“The government is committed to the welfare of the Hindu community along with establishing communal harmony, and a peaceful social system. This journey with bKash will make the disbursement of stipends, donations and other allowances of the welfare trust easier,” said Dilip.
“We are delighted to be a part of this initiative of the government for the overall welfare of the Hindu community. bKash will take this journey to a larger scale which begins with this agreement,” said Ali.