bKash’s internship bNext launched

The programme is designed to scout out the most talented candidates and develop their talent further through a comprehensive learning journey.
Interested candidates will have to apply for this internship programme by 3 October.
The candidates will go through a rigorous selection process comprising of a primary aptitude test, FGD, case cracking and interview.
The interns will go through a comprehensive development programme – starting from a comprehensive induction programme to customised learning modules, mentorship, and monthly catch-up by HRBP and project managers.
bKash offers internship opportunities in three semesters – spring, fall, and summer. Both local and foreign students can apply for the internship programme.
Besides the internship programme, which is mostly project-based, bKash also arranges knowledge sharing sessions for students on relevant topics in different universities to help them develop and focus on their careers.