Harpic to take hygiene lessons to 500,000 children, launches animated series on World Toilet Day
Government, development and private sector leaders call for safer sanitation and gender equality at Harpic Toilet Talk 2026
Harpic Bangladesh plans to bring hygiene education to 500,000 children through its hygiene curriculum next year and will continue working for under-privileged children and families, reports a press release.
The brand made the announcement at Harpic Toilet Talk 2026, held in the capital ahead of World Toilet Day.
The event, held at Le Méridien Dhaka under the global theme of this year’s World Toilet Day theme, “Safe Toilets. Equal Futures,” also marked the launch of a 10-episode animated series for children featuring Dipu and Tushi, the familiar characters from Harpic’s hygiene comic introduced last year. Fulfilling its commitment to extend hygiene education to children, Harpic brought this initiative to life through the animated series.
It was organised by Harpic Bangladesh in association with its partners Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), SAJIDA Foundation, Gana Unnayan Kendra (GUK) and Mojar School.
Md Golam Muktadir, project director of the Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE), while delivering the keynote address, he highlighted that despite Bangladesh’s significant progress in sanitation, achieving SDG targets remains a major challenge with 109 million people still lacking access to safely managed sanitation.
The programme opened with welcome remarks from Tabasser Ahmed, senior brand manager of Reckitt Bangladesh.
A panel discussion was followed, moderated by Md Rakib Uddin, manager of external affairs at Reckitt Bangladesh.
The panelists were Sabrin Maruf Tinni, head of marketing, Reckitt Bangladesh; Air Commodore Md Mahabubur Rahman Talukder, chief waste management officer (CWMO), DSCC; Captain Ikhtiar Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury, chief waste management officer (CWMO), DNCC; Md Fazlul Hoque, deputy CEO, SAJIDA Foundation; and Arian Arif, founder and executive director, Mojar School.
The discussion centered on strengthening sanitation infrastructure in the capital, improving waste management and making sanitation facilities inclusive.
Speakers agreed that city authorities, development organisations and the private sector need to work together to close the gap between toilet access and safe sanitation.
Captain Ikhtiar Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury, chief waste management officer (CWMO), DNCC emphasised on the need to expand sanitation facilities across the city, highlighting the importance of increasing access to safe, hygienic and inclusive toilets to ensure better sanitation for all.
“We want to create awareness, educate people and encourage lasting change in behaviour. At Harpic, our responsibility goes beyond promoting products,” said Sabrin Maruf Tinni.
She also mentioned that the brand wants to make hygiene education accessible and engaging for children through storytelling and digital content creators.
“Ultimately, it is about helping people understand why hygiene matters and making safe practices part of everyday life,” she added.
The new animated series, Dipu-Tushir Hygiene Abhijan, uses short, entertaining stories to help children build good personal hygiene and toilet habits. The series will be available on Harpic Bangladesh’s social platforms.
More than 30 digital content creators attended the event to take hygiene lessons nationwide, which also featured interactive engagement zones on sanitation and hygiene.
Harpic, Reckitt’s flagship toilet care brand, has been in Bangladesh since 1978 and is the country’s leading toilet cleaner.
World Toilet Day is a United Nations observance held every year on 19 November to raise awareness of the global sanitation crisis and the need for safe sanitation for all.