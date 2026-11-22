Harpic Bangladesh plans to bring hygiene education to 500,000 children through its hygiene curriculum next year and will continue working for under-privileged children and families, reports a press release.

The brand made the announcement at Harpic Toilet Talk 2026, held in the capital ahead of World Toilet Day.

The event, held at Le Méridien Dhaka under the global theme of this year’s World Toilet Day theme, “Safe Toilets. Equal Futures,” also marked the launch of a 10-episode animated series for children featuring Dipu and Tushi, the familiar characters from Harpic’s hygiene comic introduced last year. Fulfilling its commitment to extend hygiene education to children, Harpic brought this initiative to life through the animated series.