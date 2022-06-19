BRAC allocates Tk 3cr for emergency relief

According to the release, the money will be used to provide dry food, safe drinking water, oral saline, matches, candles, essential medicines and other services to people affected by flood. The allocation will also be used to rescue the marooned people.
BRAC said it has been working alongside local government since the beginning of the recent flood situation in the country.
The flood forecasting and warning centre said the flood situation in northeastern Sylhet, Sunamganj and Netrokona may worsen in the next 24 hours.
Meanwhile, about 80 percent of the areas in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts have been inundated.
According to official sources, floodwater has inundated seven upazilas of Sylhet district and five upazilas of Sunamganj.
For the relief effort, priority is being given to the women-led households, elderly, pregnant women and people with physical and mental disabilities.
An estimated Tk 25 crore will be required for emergency support and rebuilding efforts.
BRAC has launched a public appeal for humanitarian aid. Asif Saleh, executive director of the organisation, has urged all to come forward and stand beside the vulnerable communities in the flood affected areas.