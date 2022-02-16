Butterfly Group made new distributor of Samsung in Bangladesh

Customers now can buy Samsung products, including TV, Refrigerator, Washing Machine, Microwave Oven, Air Conditioner and Mobile Phone from Butterfly showrooms all over Bangladesh, a press release said on Tuesday.

Butterfly Group has been made the new national distributor of all products of Samsung through an announcement in a partnership event held on 15 February, 2022, at the Butterfly showroom in Gulshan.

Hwansung Woo, Country Manager of Samsung Bangladesh, and Mustafizur Rahman Shazid, CEO and MD of Butterfly Group, and other top officials from both organisations were present at the ceremony.