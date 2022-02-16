Local

Butterfly Group made new distributor of Samsung in Bangladesh

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
From Left: Shahjahan Majumder (Chief Financial Officer, Butterfly group), Masooma Rashid (Chairman, Butterfly Group), Hwansung Woo (Country Manager, Samsung Bangladesh), Mustafizur Rahman Shazid (Chief Executive Officer, Butterfly Group), Mahbub Ur Rahman Shajib (Director, Operation, Butterfly Group), Mahbubul Haque Sufyani (Director, Supply chain management, Butterfly Group)
Customers now can buy Samsung products, including TV, Refrigerator, Washing Machine, Microwave Oven, Air Conditioner and Mobile Phone from Butterfly showrooms all over Bangladesh, a press release said on Tuesday.

Butterfly Group has been made the new national distributor of all products of Samsung through an announcement in a partnership event held on 15 February, 2022, at the Butterfly showroom in Gulshan.

Hwansung Woo, Country Manager of Samsung Bangladesh, and Mustafizur Rahman Shazid, CEO and MD of Butterfly Group, and other top officials from both organisations were present at the ceremony.

At the event, Hwansung Woo said, “This collaboration with the Butterfly Group is a step forward towards making Samsung’s products more accessible for our Bangladeshi customers."

"From now on, customers can simply visit any of the retail outlets of Butterfly across the country, or the company’s website, to purchase their desired Samsung product. We aspire to move forward with our extensive plans of facilitating convenience for our existing and potential customers, enabling them to experience our cutting-edge technology,” he said further.

Mustafizur Rahman Shazid added, “With this partnership, we at Butterfly have expanded the array of options for our customers to choose from. As a company committed to offering state-of-art consumer electronics, we will continue to present the latest technology to our customers throughout the nation. Customers can now purchase their desired Samsung products available at our stores, or they can buy products online.”

Among others, Butterfly Group is the newly added distributor of Samsung, making its products available for Bangladeshi consumers all over the country.

