Butterfly Group made new distributor of Samsung in Bangladesh

At the event, Hwansung Woo said, “This collaboration with the Butterfly Group is a step forward towards making Samsung’s products more accessible for our Bangladeshi customers."
"From now on, customers can simply visit any of the retail outlets of Butterfly across the country, or the company’s website, to purchase their desired Samsung product. We aspire to move forward with our extensive plans of facilitating convenience for our existing and potential customers, enabling them to experience our cutting-edge technology,” he said further.
Mustafizur Rahman Shazid added, “With this partnership, we at Butterfly have expanded the array of options for our customers to choose from. As a company committed to offering state-of-art consumer electronics, we will continue to present the latest technology to our customers throughout the nation. Customers can now purchase their desired Samsung products available at our stores, or they can buy products online.”
Among others, Butterfly Group is the newly added distributor of Samsung, making its products available for Bangladeshi consumers all over the country.