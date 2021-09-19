Celebrate September through learning with Likee and ‘10 Minute School’

This collaboration of Likee and 10 minute School is set to encourage teachers, researchers, sportspersons, artists, culinary and life-skill enthusiasts, as well as those who are into puzzles like Rubik’s cube and Sudoku, and other academic – non-academic skills, to come together as a community and share their knowledge among each other.
Users also can create interesting videos to share own learning, tips, and tricks on different topics like – Bengali, Bengali dialect, spoken English, science popularisation, puzzle, interesting phenomena in life, trivia, economy, culture, humanity, health, medicine, mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology and so on.
In an effort to acquire and develop knowledge together, these videos must be uploaded using the hashtag #AcademicKnowledge, #ArtisticKnowledge, #LifeKnowledge and #UnpopularKnowledge where applicable. The videos need to be original, more than 10 seconds in length, and shall consist of nothing plagiarised.
Likee spokesperson said, “Likee is a devoted patron of youth skill development and cumulative growth. In this era of online learning, Likee believes that it has the power to connect the learners together through educational video contents. Our #KnowledgeMonth campaign is already seeing enthusiastic traffic, and we thank our partner 10 Minute School for their cooperation”.
Ayman Sadiq, founder of “10 Minute School” said, “Digital platforms can serve greatly to help young learners share knowledge with a number of peers deemed impossible even a couple of decades ago. We are glad to have partnered with Likee, a rapidly growing platform, because together, we can positively utilize this opportunity to encourage millions of Likee users to share valuable knowledge with each other.”
The campaign shall run till September 30, 2021.