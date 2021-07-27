City Bank becomes first Bangladeshi bank in IFC’s Global Trade Finance Programme as confirming bank

City Bank has entered into an agreement with IFC to participate in the Global Trade Finance Program (GTFP) as a confirming bank. With this, City Bank has become the first bank in Bangladesh to participate in the program as a confirming bank. Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, Additional Managing Director of City Bank, and Rosy Khanna, IFC Regional Industry Director, Financial Institutions Group – Asia and Pacific, signed this milestone agreement, accordng to a press release.

IFC launched the GTFP in 2005 to support the development of trade involving emerging economies. Under this program, IFC offers full or partial guarantees to the confirming banks participating in the GTFP, effectively taking on their payment risks. City Bank joined the GTFP program in 2012 as an issuing bank.