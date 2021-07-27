City Bank becomes first Bangladeshi bank in IFC’s Global Trade Finance Programme as confirming bank

As a confirming bank under the program, City Bank can receive risk coverage from IFC to confirm LCs issued by other banks. This is a big boost to City Bank’s capabilities to facilitate import and export financing of goods and services of private sector. This is especially significant during the current Covid-19 pandemic period, where City Bank will be able to cater to a higher volume of trade transactions and the higher trade flow will abate the effects of the crisis.
Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, Additional Managing Director of City Bank, has expressed his delight adding that the arrangement with IFC is a testament to City Bank’s strength and capabilities. This arrangement will further strengthen City Bank’s ability in facilitating country’s trade business. Through this agreement, as a first Bangladeshi private commercial bank, City Bank will emerge as a LC confirming bank in the arena of international trade finance, which is a matter of great pride for a Bangladeshi bank, said the press release.
“Through the GTFP bank network, the City Bank can easily establish working partnerships with a vast number of major international banks and help businesses broaden access to finance, while reducing cash collateral requirements.” said Rosy Khanna. “Bangladeshi businesses whose cash flows have been heavily impacted by COVID-19 will be also be able to benefit from a continuous flow of trade credit into the market. This will help in increasing trade, creating jobs, and reducing poverty.”