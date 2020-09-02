Curtain falls on original Star Cineplex after eviction notice

Star Cineplex, known as the very first branch of modern cineplex in the country, has officially announced that it is shutting down operations at its Bashundhara City branch in Dhaka where it started 16 years ago.

“Star Cineplex in the Bashundhara City Shopping Mall will not reopen. We received an eviction notice from the market authority a few days ago, as our contract ends next month (1 October) and it has not been possible to be renewed,” Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, public relations head of Star Cineplex, confirmed to media on Tuesday.

However, the other branches of Star Cineplex will continue operations once the restriction on movie theatres gets lifted, he added.