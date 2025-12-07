Ambareen Reza named ‘ICT Woman of the Year’
Ambareen Reza, managing director and co-founder of foodpanda Bangladesh, has been honoured with the ICT Woman of the Year award at the 10th BRAC Bank–The Daily Star ICT Awards, recognising her transformative role in shaping Bangladesh’s digital landscape.
Wahiduddin Mahmud, planning adviser to the interim government, attended the program as chief guest. In his speech, the adviser highlighted foodpanda’s reach and impact in the country, saying, “foodpanda has deeply intertwined with our daily lives,” and added that he personally uses the platform at least once a week.
Co-founding foodpanda in 2013 alongside Zubair B A Siddiky, Ambareen Reza has helped build the country’s largest online food and grocery delivery platform, enabling restaurants, shops, and SMEs to establish a digital presence. Operating in 64 districts, the platform has created over one million direct and indirect earning opportunities and significantly contributed to government revenue through taxes and VAT.
'foodpanda' has also supported freelance riders through a flexible earning model, allowing them to generate income on their own terms while contributing to the platform’s growth.
Expressing her gratitude, Ambareen Reza said: "I am deeply honored by this recognition. Building and scaling foodpanda is not a single-person effort; it’s a dedicated team effort, and I dedicate this award to our team, customers, restaurant partners, and riders. As a working mother, I am also thankful to my children, whose gracious love and understanding allow me the space to follow this passion, and to my mother, husband, and siblings—the people who enable me most. "
The BRAC Bank–The Daily Star ICT Awards, now in its 10th year, celebrate excellence in Bangladesh’s ICT sector, highlighting innovations and initiatives that have a tangible social impact while fostering sustainable digital entrepreneurship. The award ceremony, held at the Dhaka Sheraton Hotel on November 30, was attended by ICT entrepreneurs, journalists, and corporate leaders.