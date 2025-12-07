Ambareen Reza named ‘ICT Woman of the Year’

Ambareen Reza, managing director and co-founder of foodpanda Bangladesh, has been honoured with the ICT Woman of the Year award at the 10th BRAC Bank–The Daily Star ICT Awards, recognising her transformative role in shaping Bangladesh’s digital landscape.

Wahiduddin Mahmud, planning adviser to the interim government, attended the program as chief guest. In his speech, the adviser highlighted foodpanda’s reach and impact in the country, saying, “foodpanda has deeply intertwined with our daily lives,” and added that he personally uses the platform at least once a week.

Co-founding foodpanda in 2013 alongside Zubair B A Siddiky, Ambareen Reza has helped build the country’s largest online food and grocery delivery platform, enabling restaurants, shops, and SMEs to establish a digital presence. Operating in 64 districts, the platform has created over one million direct and indirect earning opportunities and significantly contributed to government revenue through taxes and VAT.