Novoair launches Bangladesh’s first boarding pass privilege programme, offers discounts on purchase

Passengers travelling with Novoair can enjoy these benefits at partner establishments by presenting their used boarding passes within seven days of their travel date.

Novoair Director (Marketing and Sales) Sohail Majid said, “Since its inception, Novoair has been striving to ensure safe and comfortable travel while introducing innovative new services for passengers. By launching the country’s first-ever ‘Boarding Pass Privilege Programme’, we are trying to offer passengers additional benefits beyond their air travel.”