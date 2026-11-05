Novoair launches Bangladesh’s first boarding pass privilege programme, offers discounts on purchase
Private airline Novoair has launched the country’s first-ever ‘Boarding Pass Privilege’ programme to add a new dimension to passenger services.
Under this initiative, Novoair passengers can enjoy various discounts and special benefits at lifestyle and fashion outlets, restaurants, hotels, amusement parks, hospitals and electronics stores by showing their used boarding passes.
Passengers travelling with Novoair can enjoy these benefits at partner establishments by presenting their used boarding passes within seven days of their travel date.
Novoair Director (Marketing and Sales) Sohail Majid said, “Since its inception, Novoair has been striving to ensure safe and comfortable travel while introducing innovative new services for passengers. By launching the country’s first-ever ‘Boarding Pass Privilege Programme’, we are trying to offer passengers additional benefits beyond their air travel.”
Earlier, the airline introduced the country's first ‘SMILES’ frequent flyer programme, co-branded cards, a mobile app and web check-in facilities. Through the recently launched ‘Boarding Pass Privilege Programme’, passengers will have the opportunity to enjoy a wider range of benefits from partner brands.