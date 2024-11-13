Kazuko Bhuiyan Welfare Trust hosts Kaizen workshop for business leaders

The 5S toolkit, derived from five Japanese principles—seiri (sort), seiton (set in order), seiso (shine), seiketsu (standardize), and shitsuke (sustain)—ensures that every aspect of the workspace is optimized for productivity and safety.

Both Kaizen and 5S are committed to quality, ensuring that every process, product, and service consistently meets or exceeds customer expectations.

The theoretical training was complemented by a hands-on experience at a Kaizen and 5S-compliant factory of JT International Bangladesh Ltd., where participants observed and interacted with employees who practice continuous improvement in their daily work. Reflecting on his experience during the workshop, Sheikh Md Shariful Alam, Senior Director of JETRO said, “Revisiting the Kaizen and 5S management philosophies was an exceptional experience. These principles are essential for businesses dedicated to continuous improvement in all areas. The workshop featured invaluable first-hand experiences and a visit to JT International Bangladesh’s factory, where I was proud to see these exemplary management practices in action in Bangladesh. The insights from the employees were incredibly valuable. I thoroughly enjoyed the session and gained many new insights.”