Kazuko Bhuiyan Welfare Trust hosts Kaizen workshop for business leaders
Kazuko Bhuiyan Welfare Trust hosted a comprehensive daylong session on the Japanese management philosophy of Kaizen and 5S recently, aimed at enhancing continuous improvement in work practices and individual efficiency, said a press release.
The event, held at the JT International Bangladesh Ltd. factory in Tongi, saw the participation of twenty corporate executives from various industries.
The workshop focused on Kaizen and the 5S methodology, two fundamental pillars of management, equipping participants with practical tools and expertise to implement these principles in their daily operations, thereby fostering a dynamic and efficient ecosystem.
Kaizen, a Japanese term meaning “continuous improvement,” promotes a culture of quality and operational excellence. This philosophy, which has revolutionized industries worldwide, encourages incremental changes to enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and improve quality.
It is based on the belief that every employee, from management to frontline workers, can contribute to the overall growth and success of an organization.
The 5S toolkit, derived from five Japanese principles—seiri (sort), seiton (set in order), seiso (shine), seiketsu (standardize), and shitsuke (sustain)—ensures that every aspect of the workspace is optimized for productivity and safety.
Both Kaizen and 5S are committed to quality, ensuring that every process, product, and service consistently meets or exceeds customer expectations.
The theoretical training was complemented by a hands-on experience at a Kaizen and 5S-compliant factory of JT International Bangladesh Ltd., where participants observed and interacted with employees who practice continuous improvement in their daily work. Reflecting on his experience during the workshop, Sheikh Md Shariful Alam, Senior Director of JETRO said, “Revisiting the Kaizen and 5S management philosophies was an exceptional experience. These principles are essential for businesses dedicated to continuous improvement in all areas. The workshop featured invaluable first-hand experiences and a visit to JT International Bangladesh’s factory, where I was proud to see these exemplary management practices in action in Bangladesh. The insights from the employees were incredibly valuable. I thoroughly enjoyed the session and gained many new insights.”
The Japanese philosophy underscores that business is not solely about profit but also about societal improvement through better products and services.
Tareq Rafi Bhuiyan Jun, General Secretary of the Kazuko Bhuiyan Welfare Trust, commented, “Adopting Kaizen and 5S in daily operations not only improves efficiency but also cultivates a culture of excellence throughout the organization. This workshop empowers participants to take charge of quality improvement, which is essential for staying competitive in today’s rapidly evolving market.”