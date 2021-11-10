Daraz all set for biggest one-day sale campaign

Daraz Bangladesh (https://www.daraz.com.bd/) has employed more than 400 customer & partner support executives for its biggest one-day sale campaign “Eleven Eleven” (11.11) to provide the best customer and seller support.

The new batch of executives have boosted the pipeline of Daraz’s CS and PSC (Customer Service and Partner Support Center) units, which are acknowledged under the name – “Delight Squad” with the tagline Always Here For You, said a press release.