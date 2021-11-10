Daraz all set for biggest one-day sale campaign

Extensive trainings have been provided to the entire Delight Squad, ensuring their instant support across all channels and utmost comfort to the customers and sellers throughout the 24-hours’ shopping extravaganza.
The employees have also been equipped with all necessary information to deliver a prompt response to queries and log complaints whenever necessary to streamline the channels.
The Issue Resolution Team is similarly decked up with necessary resources to cater to customer and seller issues at full capacity.
In addition to such foolproof preparation, Daraz’s own smart chatbot “DAZ” shall remain on standby with all its features to support customers with all the information regarding the 11.11 Campaign, tractions, and prepayment offers – 24x7.