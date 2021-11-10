Local

Daraz all set for biggest one-day sale campaign

UNB
Dhaka
Daraz Bangladesh (https://www.daraz.com.bd/) has employed more than 400 customer & partner support executives for its biggest one-day sale campaign “Eleven Eleven” (11.11) to provide the best customer and seller support.

The new batch of executives have boosted the pipeline of Daraz’s CS and PSC (Customer Service and Partner Support Center) units, which are acknowledged under the name – “Delight Squad” with the tagline Always Here For You, said a press release.

Extensive trainings have been provided to the entire Delight Squad, ensuring their instant support across all channels and utmost comfort to the customers and sellers throughout the 24-hours’ shopping extravaganza.

The employees have also been equipped with all necessary information to deliver a prompt response to queries and log complaints whenever necessary to streamline the channels.

The Issue Resolution Team is similarly decked up with necessary resources to cater to customer and seller issues at full capacity.

In addition to such foolproof preparation, Daraz’s own smart chatbot “DAZ” shall remain on standby with all its features to support customers with all the information regarding the 11.11 Campaign, tractions, and prepayment offers – 24x7.

