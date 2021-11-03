Local

Daraz brings more special offers ahead of biggest one-day sale 11.11

Daraz Bangladesh set to host Eleven Eleven (11.11), its biggest one-day sale campaign, is also offering exciting teasing offers for customers starting from 1 to 11 November.

One of the attractive offer is “Make a Wish” contest under which customers can share any of their wishes on Facebook with a #dWish and #daraz1111.

Daraz will choose a total of eleven winners among the participants and fulfill their most socially acceptable wishes.

Another such offer is the “Add to Cart Giveaway”, where a winner will be chosen every day from customers who add the highest number of items to their carts.

Winners will get rewards like realme smartphones, freezers, washing machines, microwaves, and air conditioners.

There is also the “I Love Voucher” offer for the shoppers, which can be obtained to buy products with discounts ranging from BDT 50 to BDT 7500 every day, from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Be4sides, with the “Shake Shake” offer, consumers can also try to win by simply shaking their phones between 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM every day, and win prizes like washing machine, geyser, smartwatch, laptop, realme smartphone or brand double taka vouchers.

Under the “Category of the Day” segment, products from specific categories will be available at a discounted rate of up to 10 per cent each day.

New users who sign up on the Daraz app shall receive a 50% discount on their first purchase and the new customer who has the highest number of product-browsing records shall receive a realme C11 smartphone.

In addition to all these amazing offers, customers can enjoy the “11.11 show” from 1 November where top celebrities of Bangladesh will be talking about the leading e-commerce platform and its campaigns.

