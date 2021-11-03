Daraz brings more special offers ahead of biggest one-day sale 11.11

Daraz Bangladesh set to host Eleven Eleven (11.11), its biggest one-day sale campaign, is also offering exciting teasing offers for customers starting from 1 to 11 November.

One of the attractive offer is “Make a Wish” contest under which customers can share any of their wishes on Facebook with a #dWish and #daraz1111.

Daraz will choose a total of eleven winners among the participants and fulfill their most socially acceptable wishes.