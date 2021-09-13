Daraz celebrates 7th anniversary with successful campaign

Around 13,500 sellers participated in the campaign which is twice the number from last year. Compared to last year, around 30 per cent more products were included in this year’s campaign.
At the campaign the “7TK mystery boxes” were sold out within a minute of unlocking. All units of the smartphone Realme Narzo were also sold within a minute.
The Best-selling products from the campaign were – Infinix HD-3, Realme Narzo, Realme C20A, Realme 8 Pro, OPPO A16, Realme C21, Nokia 6.2 Smartphone, and MI TV.
Apart from that, Realme, Samsung, OPPO, AMAZFIT, Huggies, Pusti, Rupchanda, and a few more brands saw the highest customer attraction.
During the campaign, the sales of products in the categories, such as – fashion products, electronic accessories, home and living appliances, health and beauty products – were immense as well
“Our customers are our biggest source of inspiration,” said Syed Mostahidal Hoq, managing director of Daraz Bangladesh Limited.
“It is their consistent support and trust that keeps us going for more. I would like to express my gratitude to all of Daraz’s customers, sellers, and stakeholders. It has been a wonderful journey of seven years and let us extend it for many more.” he added.