Daraz celebrates 7th anniversary with successful campaign

Country’s largest online marketplace Daraz Bangladesh has celebrated its seventh anniversary campaign with success. With the slogan “Thank you Bangladesh” every year Daraz organizes this campaign to make the anniversary more memorable for the customers.

The total sales on the opening day of the seventh anniversary campaign hit more than twice as much as it was last year. On the last day of the campaign, the sales skyrocketed to go 4 times more than that of last year. The overall amount of orders placed during this campaign was 5 times more than that of the regular times.