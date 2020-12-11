Daraz gears up with 12.12: The Grand Year-End Sale-Bration

After the huge success of their 11.11 campaign, the country’s leading e-commerce platform Daraz is now launching another shopping-spree opportunity, titled ’12.12’. ‘The Grand Year-End Sale-Bration’, as Daraz is calling it, is starting from 12 December and will continue till December 18. During this window, customers can purchase their desired products from Daraz and enjoy exclusive benefits, ranging from large discounts to coupons and vouchers.
Various Mega Deals and other exciting features like Flash Sales, I Love Voucher, Happy Hour, Shake Shake, and Prepayment Discounts will be available under the 12.12 campaign. Customers need to use the Daraz Application ‘Shop Now/Add to Cart’ options to avail of the grand deals. The campaign has been designed to be a one-of-a-kind opening to purchase items like winter clothing, mobile phones, electronics, cross-border products, home decor, etc, at unbelievably low prices that are rarely available in any other physical or online marketplace. Customers are requested to visit the following link https://www.daraz.com.bd/12-12-sale/to know more about the campaign details and its offers.
Regarding the campaign, Syed Mostahidal Hoq, Managing Director of Daraz Bangladesh Limited, said, “This year, we celebrated the 11.11 Sale for the third time, and it was a massive success. Our sales skyrocketed to an incredible worth of BDT 85 million within just 15 minutes. And it was only possible because of Daraz’s prime reputation earned through seamless customer-support, top-notch product quality, and efficient delivery processes. We are confident that 12.12 will provide the customers with the best year-end shopping experience.”
Daraz Bangladesh, a concern of Alibaba Group, has been the center of attraction for shoppers in Bangladesh since 2015. With various timely and innovative campaigns, Daraz has redefined the online shopping experience in the country. The 12.12 campaign, co-sponsored by Apex, Dabur Honey, Dettol, Motorola, Studio X, and Vaseline, is expected to add to the tally of the e-commerce giant’s success. Esquire Electronics, Parachute Naturale shampoo, Emami, Veet Men, TP-Link, Transcend, Wild Stone, Noah cookware, Mango, and Wiresto are the Brand Partners of the campaign. Standard Chartered Bank, Mercantile Bank, Prime Bank, BRAC Bank, and bKash will facilitate the campaign as payment partners, providing various additional cashback and discount offers to the customers.