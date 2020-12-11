Daraz gears up with 12.12: The Grand Year-End Sale-Bration

After the huge success of their 11.11 campaign, the country’s leading e-commerce platform Daraz is now launching another shopping-spree opportunity, titled ’12.12’. ‘The Grand Year-End Sale-Bration’, as Daraz is calling it, is starting from 12 December and will continue till December 18. During this window, customers can purchase their desired products from Daraz and enjoy exclusive benefits, ranging from large discounts to coupons and vouchers.

Various Mega Deals and other exciting features like Flash Sales, I Love Voucher, Happy Hour, Shake Shake, and Prepayment Discounts will be available under the 12.12 campaign. Customers need to use the Daraz Application ‘Shop Now/Add to Cart’ options to avail of the grand deals. The campaign has been designed to be a one-of-a-kind opening to purchase items like winter clothing, mobile phones, electronics, cross-border products, home decor, etc, at unbelievably low prices that are rarely available in any other physical or online marketplace. Customers are requested to visit the following link https://www.daraz.com.bd/12-12-sale/to know more about the campaign details and its offers.