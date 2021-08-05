Daraz partners with 14 brands to make online shopping more convenient

Country’s largest online marketplace, Daraz Bangladesh, has partnered with 14 renowned brands on the platform to increase the chance of satisfying more customers with a wider variety of product lines, said a press release.

Dubbed as the Joint Business Plan (JBP), the strategic partnership will last for a year from 2021 to 2022 and these 14 brands will receive maximum onsite opportunities and marketing visibility on DarazMall. Daraz’s cross-functional coordination with the brands will be further improved through this cooperation.