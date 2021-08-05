Daraz partners with 14 brands to make online shopping more convenient

The JBP initiative is aimed to create a faster and more seamless transaction experience for the customers. The top-notch quality of online services and convenient purchasing methods make the ordering experience more user-friendly. In addition, customers can place orders from their favourite brands without having to move around physically. Furthermore, with exclusive deals and offers, customers will get the unique opportunity to choose from a more extensive range of items.
DarazMall, the country’s largest brand mall, offers 14 days of easy return policy, 100 per cent genuine products, and trusted brands. With over 600 brands and 100,000 products, customers can find their favourite products with just a click.
Monica Kabir, Team Lead, DarazMall, said, “We are glad to collaborate with these prominent brands to offer customers a convenient shopping experience with larger options.
“Daraz’s long-established commitment and credibility give brand-lovers in Bangladesh a chance to grab their desired items without taking any additional hassle. We hope that this collaboration will be helpful for the customers, especially now as most of our shopping is done online due to the ongoing pandemic,” she added.