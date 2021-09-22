Daraz relaunches dMart for customers from Sept 21-27

The brand partners of the campaign are Pusti, Mozammel, Huggies, Unilever, Marico, Godrej, Dettol, Dabur, and Rupchanda.
Customers can avail the best offers and discounts from the brand partners, along with thousands of other options available on dMart during the relaunch campaign.
Besides, customers can avail 5 per cent additional discounts up to BDT 300, on minimum purchase of Tk 1,000. Customers can also use VISA Card as their payment method to avail 10 per cent discount upto Tk 1,000.
Daraz is providing convenient home delivery across the country with a fee of BDT 45 only.
In Dhaka and Chattogram metro areas, Daraz now offers the option for Express Deliveries; where orders placed within 5pm will be delivered within the next day.
Syed Mostahidal Hoq, managing director, Daraz Bangladesh, said, The relaunch of dMart with its new basket building features will enable people from across the country to purchase their monthly essentials online.”