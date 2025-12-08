PulseTech raises $3m to combat counterfeit medicines

PulseTech, one of Bangladesh’s B2B health-tech companies, has raised $ 3 million in a pre-Series A round co-led by Vietnam’s early-stage venture capital firm- Ascend Vietnam Ventures (AVV) and Singapore-based accelerator fund Iterative.

The investment marks AVV’s first deal in Bangladesh and reflects growing international confidence in the country’s technology-driven healthcare transformation.

The funding will support PulseTech’s nationwide expansion of Medbox and the rollout of One Pharmacy, a franchise model designed to bring thousands of small, informal pharmacies into a unified, compliant, and digitally enabled ecosystem.

By aggregating demand and ensuring sourcing directly from verified manufacturers, One Pharmacy strengthens medicine traceability, enhances regulatory visibility, and equips pharmacies with digital tools to improve operational efficiency, inventory management, and financial access.