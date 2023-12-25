Energypac Fashions gets LEED platinum certification

Energypac Fashions Limited becomes the proud recipient of the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) platinum certification by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) and verified by Green Business Certification Inc, said a press release.
The certification is a testament to Energypac’s commitment to energy efficiency and green manufacturing in Bangladesh, which is home to some of the highest-rated LEED-certified factories around the world.
The state-of-the-art factory located in Hotapara, Gazipur with an extensive area of 255,000 sft specialized in producing formal wear.
Morever, With a workforce of more than 6000 employees the factory commits to modern technology and efficient production method. The country’s green building industry has reached unparalleled heights as the nation has the highest number of LEED-certified green garment factories worldwide.
Energypac Fashions Limited has now become LEED-certified in the platinum category, securing another one for the nation’s green building industry. This recognition showcases the unwavering commitment to sustainability and efficiency of Energypac Fashions Limited.
Energypac Fashions Limited is equipped with the most advanced Garment technologies from Japan, Europe, and the USA.
This built-in composition ensures quality in producing formal wear with the use of state-of-the-art technologies and practices, a skilled and dedicated industrial workforce, and a professional management team.
All of this led to numerous certifications for Energypac Fashions Limited, like Certificate of Achievement: Return To Work (RTW) Pioneer in Bangladesh, Certificate of Completion: HERfinance program, Certificate of Appreciation: COVID-19 Management System, and many more.
With the latest LEED platinum certification, the company highlights Bangladesh’s potential as a leader in sustainable manufacturing practices.
To achieve LEED certification, a project needs to earn specific points. The score range from 50-59 is considered Silver, 60-79 is considered Gold, and above 80 is considered Platinum, the highest in this category.
Energypac Fashions Limited achieved the Platinum certificate, earning top points. The points are earned across categories like Sustainable Sites, Water Efficiency, Energy and atmosphere, Materials and resources, Indoor Environmental Quality, and Innovation in Design.
It is mentionable that the LEED green building rating system is certified by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) and verified by Green Business Certification Inc.
The certification provides a framework for good-quality, efficient, sustainable, and cost-saving green buildings that offer environmental, social, and governance benefits.