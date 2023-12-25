Energypac Fashions gets LEED platinum certification

Energypac Fashions Limited becomes the proud recipient of the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) platinum certification by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) and verified by Green Business Certification Inc, said a press release.

The certification is a testament to Energypac’s commitment to energy efficiency and green manufacturing in Bangladesh, which is home to some of the highest-rated LEED-certified factories around the world.

The state-of-the-art factory located in Hotapara, Gazipur with an extensive area of 255,000 sft specialized in producing formal wear.