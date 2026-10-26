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Toffee expands content library with 1,000+ new titles

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Toffee has added more than 1,000 new titles to its extensive content library through its partnership with ShemarooCourtesy

Toffee, the country’s premier digital entertainment platform, has added more than 1,000 new titles to its extensive content library through a strategic partnership with leading media and entertainment conglomerate Shemaroo, reports a press release.

The expanded catalogue features a rich mix of evergreen cinema, blockbuster web series and other premium entertainment, catering to a wide range of audience preferences.

The new titles are available through Toffee’s Entertainment Pass and Entertainment Plus subscription plans, both of which remain available at discounted prices for a limited time. Subscribers can enjoy the content on mobile phones, laptops and smart TVs.

Alongside the premium content, Toffee has introduced Mini-Talkies, featuring short films, and Vertical Dramas designed for viewers who prefer brief, engaging stories suited to fast-paced viewing habits. Both formats are available free of charge to all users on the platform.

“By enriching our content library and introducing new short-form formats, we want to give viewers more ways to enjoy entertainment on their own terms. From memorable films and compelling web series to short stories that fit into a busy day, we are working to make Toffee a more versatile entertainment destination,” said Modasser Ahmed, deputy director of Toffee.

With a broad selection of movies, series, live TV and other digital entertainment, Toffee continues to offer audiences across Bangladesh a diverse range of viewing options through a single platform, catering to varied interests and viewing habits.

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