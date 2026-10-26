Toffee expands content library with 1,000+ new titles
Toffee, the country’s premier digital entertainment platform, has added more than 1,000 new titles to its extensive content library through a strategic partnership with leading media and entertainment conglomerate Shemaroo, reports a press release.
The expanded catalogue features a rich mix of evergreen cinema, blockbuster web series and other premium entertainment, catering to a wide range of audience preferences.
The new titles are available through Toffee’s Entertainment Pass and Entertainment Plus subscription plans, both of which remain available at discounted prices for a limited time. Subscribers can enjoy the content on mobile phones, laptops and smart TVs.
Alongside the premium content, Toffee has introduced Mini-Talkies, featuring short films, and Vertical Dramas designed for viewers who prefer brief, engaging stories suited to fast-paced viewing habits. Both formats are available free of charge to all users on the platform.
“By enriching our content library and introducing new short-form formats, we want to give viewers more ways to enjoy entertainment on their own terms. From memorable films and compelling web series to short stories that fit into a busy day, we are working to make Toffee a more versatile entertainment destination,” said Modasser Ahmed, deputy director of Toffee.
With a broad selection of movies, series, live TV and other digital entertainment, Toffee continues to offer audiences across Bangladesh a diverse range of viewing options through a single platform, catering to varied interests and viewing habits.