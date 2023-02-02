Local

DITF 2023

Walton scoops up ‘Best Innovation,’ ‘Best Electronics Stall’ awards

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka

The 27th edition of the month-long Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) drew to a close Tuesday.

Walton won the “Best Innovation” and the “Best Electronics Stall” awards at the DITF.

The awards were handed over to Walton representatives at the concluding ceremony of the DITF at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center in Purbachal yesterday.

Textiles and jute minister Golam Dastagir Gazi attended the function as the chief guest. Commerce minister Tipu Munshi and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries senior vice-president Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu were also present.

Walton deputy managing directors Eva Rizwana Nilu and Md Humayun Kabir received the crests and certificates.

Forty-seven organisations were awarded in 14 categories at the 27th DITF.

The fair’s organisers – the commerce ministry and the Export Promotion Bureau – introduced the innovation award at this year’s DITF for the first time.

