Walton scoops up ‘Best Innovation,’ ‘Best Electronics Stall’ awards

Textiles and jute minister Golam Dastagir Gazi attended the function as the chief guest. Commerce minister Tipu Munshi and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries senior vice-president Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu were also present.
Walton deputy managing directors Eva Rizwana Nilu and Md Humayun Kabir received the crests and certificates.
Forty-seven organisations were awarded in 14 categories at the 27th DITF.
The fair’s organisers – the commerce ministry and the Export Promotion Bureau – introduced the innovation award at this year’s DITF for the first time.