BRAC Bank joins the Tk 1 trillion deposit club

BRAC Bank has become the latest bank in the country to surpass Tk 1 trillion in deposits, joining a group of six state-owned and private-sector banks to reach the milestone.

This month, the private commercial bank’s deposits surpassed the Tk 1 trillion mark for the first time. It is the sixth bank in the country to achieve the feat.

State-owned Sonali Bank first crossed the BDT 1 trillion milestone in 2016. In June 2020, Islami Bank became the first private bank to enter this club. Both state-owned Agrani Bank and Janata Bank joined the list in 2021. Last July, private sector Pubali Bank’s deposits exceeded the Tk 1 trillion mark. With the addition of BRAC Bank, these six institutions now hold 40 per cent of the country's total Tk 20 trillion in deposits.