Emirates celebrates 35 yrs of operations in Bangladesh

Prothom Alo English Desk
Emirates, the world's largest international airline and one of two flag carriers of the UAE, celebrated 35 years of operations in Bangladesh on Wednesday, reports UNB.

Since 1986, it has carried more than 10.4 million passengers to and from Dhaka, operating more than 19,300 round-trip flights, according to the airline.

Emirates country manager Mohamed Alhammadi said: "We're thrilled to mark 35 years of operations in Bangladesh. It has been a remarkable journey and we thank our dedicated staff, customers, and local authorities for their support."

"We look forward to continuing strengthening our long-standing partnership with the country and to flying our Bangladeshi customers safer and better on Emirates to Dubai and beyond."

Emirates is now the only international airline to serve Dhaka with first-class services, according to the UAE flag carrier.

Passengers can enjoy seamless connectivity to more than 120 destinations within the airline's extensive network, via Dubai.

