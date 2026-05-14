Empowered by AI: A new journey of intelligence

On 11 May, the “Smart Manufacturing Future Al Leads Apparel Transformation” Aitu Bangladesh launch was held in Dhaka, reports a press release.

Representatives from BKMEA and BGMEA, leaders from over 200 garment enterprises, and media partners gathered together to witness the debut of major new products including the Ai10+ AI Hanging System, and explore new pathways for the intelligent transformation of Bangladesh's apparel industry.

As the world's second-largest garment exporter, textiles and apparel contribute over 80 per cent of Bangladesh's GDP. The industry is now at a critical stage of intelligent upgrading. Mr. Steve, global marketing president of Jack Technology, stated that Bangladesh is a core strategic market for the company, with a concentrated surge in demand for local intelligent equipment.