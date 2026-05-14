Empowered by AI: A new journey of intelligence

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Aitu Bangladesh launch concludes successfully, building a new sewing ecosystem
On 11 May, the “Smart Manufacturing Future Al Leads Apparel Transformation” Aitu Bangladesh launch was held in Dhaka, reports a press release.
Representatives from BKMEA and BGMEA, leaders from over 200 garment enterprises, and media partners gathered together to witness the debut of major new products including the Ai10+ AI Hanging System, and explore new pathways for the intelligent transformation of Bangladesh's apparel industry.
As the world's second-largest garment exporter, textiles and apparel contribute over 80 per cent of Bangladesh's GDP. The industry is now at a critical stage of intelligent upgrading. Mr. Steve, global marketing president of Jack Technology, stated that Bangladesh is a core strategic market for the company, with a concentrated surge in demand for local intelligent equipment.
This launch adheres to the philosophy of empowerment rather than replacement—using localised services and AI technology to help factories improve efficiency and reduce costs, strengthening human capital advantages while upgrading industrial competitiveness, he added.
At the launch, Mr. Lu, general manager of Aitu Technology, introduced the Ai10+ AI Hanging System, the world's first AI sewing machine. Equipped with AI vision systems and fully digital flexible feeding technology, and combined with an intelligent hanging system, it enables dynamic line balancing and supports mixed-line production for multiple styles, increasing overall line efficiency by 20 per cent.
It effectively reduces line anomalies, accelerates bottleneck resolution, and shortens order delivery cycles—helping enterprises balance efficiency and quality for both large and small orders, and comprehensively enhancing their capability to take on and deliver multi-category orders.
Mr. Kevin, CMO of Bullmer, unveiled the S90 PRO smart cutting solution. Developed through Sino-German R&D and backed by over 200 patents, it integrates AI software, Ice Blade cutting technology, and Cyclone vacuum technology. Together with a full-process smart cutting room solution, it significantly reduces fabric and labour costs while improving cutting accuracy and efficiency.
Mr. Carter, general manager of Jack Technology Bangladesh Branch, delivered a presentation on the intelligent warehousing solution. The solution uses AGVs, CTUs, and other smart equipment coupled with the CWMS management system to achieve digital management of the entire process—from fabric, cut pieces, and accessories to finished goods.
It addresses traditional warehousing pain points such as low efficiency, error-proneness, and high labor costs, and has been successfully implemented in multiple countries.
At the event, representatives from industry associations, brand owners, and partner customers spoke highly of Aitu's value in upgrading Bangladesh's apparel industry, recognising its direction of human-machine collaboration and industry empowerment.
In the future, Aitu will continue to deepen its presence in Bangladesh, a core benchmark market in South Asia. Centered on AI-powered human-machine collaboration, Aitu will further improve its full-scenario intelligent manufacturing solutions, helping the local apparel industry upgrade from a low-cost advantage to a comprehensive competitive edge of low cost, high quality, and high efficiency—jointly shaping a new future of intelligent garment manufacturing with global partners.