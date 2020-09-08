Facebook: Sabhanaz Rashid appointed as country manager of Bangladesh

The authorities of Facebook (FB) has appointed Sabhanaz Rashid Diya, a Bangladeshi writer and computational social scientist as the country manager of Bangladesh, reports UNB.
Facebook announced the appointment in a virtual meeting held between FB's regional headquarter in Singapore and post and telecommunication minister Mustafa Jabbar on Monday, said a handout of Press Information Department (PID).
After the announcement, the minister applauded the step and thanked Facebook for the initiative.
Before moving to the US, in 2006, Sabhanaz founded the social enterprise, One Degree Initiative Foundation aiming to mentor youths between the age of 16 and 25 to develop public service innovations using technology.
Jabbar also requested FB to refrain from publishing contents regarding militancy, terrorism, pornography which goes against the socio-cultural manner of the country.
Before moving to the US, in 2006, Sabhanaz founded the social enterprise, One Degree Initiative Foundation aiming to mentor youths between the age of 16 and 25 to develop public service innovations using technology. The organisation has implemented over 200 projects in Bangladesh that impacted nearly 1.2 million people and mentored over 15,000 young adults globally (65 per cent of whom are women).
In 2013, the United States government awarded Sabhanaz and the One Degree Initiative Foundation for their exemplary efforts in supporting the victims of 2013 Rana Plaza collapse.
In 2014, the One Degree Initiative Foundation was recognised by the United Nations and seven female European and Latin American ambassadors to Bangladesh for their efforts in promoting gender equity in the country.
She spent 14 years at The Daily Star as a reporter, then sub-editor and columnist.