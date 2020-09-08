Facebook: Sabhanaz Rashid appointed as country manager of Bangladesh

The authorities of Facebook (FB) has appointed Sabhanaz Rashid Diya, a Bangladeshi writer and computational social scientist as the country manager of Bangladesh, reports UNB.

Facebook announced the appointment in a virtual meeting held between FB's regional headquarter in Singapore and post and telecommunication minister Mustafa Jabbar on Monday, said a handout of Press Information Department (PID).

After the announcement, the minister applauded the step and thanked Facebook for the initiative.